Online capsule offering from Fee G makes move to Arnotts

A new athleisure wear capsule collection from Fiona Heaney, the Irish womenswear designer, will make the leap from online-only to being stocked in Arnotts in Dublin.

“It's a great step forward,” Heaney told the Business Post. “The customer profile and store demographic is right for the brand. I'm delighted that the collection will be stocked in Arnotts.”

Launched in 2003 in Dublin, Heaney's signature collection Fee G, available from...