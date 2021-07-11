More bidders expected for Brown Thomas and Arnotts
The Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, have appointed Credit Suisse to handle the potential £4 billion sale
More bidders are expected to emerge over the summer for the Selfridges group and its Irish shops Brown Thomas and Arnotts, the Business Post understands.
An unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer last month prompted the Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, to consider a surprise sale of the business. The Westons subsequently appointed Credit Suisse to handle the potential £4 billion sale.
That approach is still the only bidder, but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lululemon stretches out from Grafton Street store
The company best known for its luxury yoga gear is confident it can attract Irish customers to its new flagship outlet when the pandemic is finally over
Irish energy drink provider selected by Amazon for global sales push
Juspy has been picked for the web retail behemoth’s special programme that helps start-ups seeking to fast-track into global markets
Data watchdog investigates Tesco over cameras at self-service checkouts
Data Protection Commission has received seven complaints about the front-facing cameras
Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street
The approach for the group, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, comes at a critical time for retail, and for our city centres