More bidders expected for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

The Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, have appointed Credit Suisse to handle the potential £4 billion sale

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
11th July, 2021
Unnamed buyer last month prompted Selfridges group to consider surprise sale of business which owns Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

More bidders are expected to emerge over the summer for the Selfridges group and its Irish shops Brown Thomas and Arnotts, the Business Post understands.

An unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer last month prompted the Weston family, who own the high-end retail outlets, to consider a surprise sale of the business. The Westons subsequently appointed Credit Suisse to handle the potential £4 billion sale.

That approach is still the only bidder, but...

