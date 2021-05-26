Comment: Buying local is about more than supporting business, it shapes the places we live in
How and where we spend our money plays a huge role in what kind of towns and cities we end up with
Social media has been more full than usual of exhortations to “support local business” since retail reopened last week. This call to arms is well meaning, yet ultimately people will spend their money how and where they like. If they want to “support” something, they have an array of charities from which to choose.
Instead of thinking of shopping local as a favour, though, perhaps we should all ask ourselves what...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Canada Goose to quit Grafton Street after setting up shop last December
Fashion brand has no plans to relocate within Ireland after its departure from Dublin city store next March
Dubarry opens new country life clothing outlet in Cheltenham
Britain is the main export market for the lifestyle brand, which was founded in Ballinasloe in 1937
Tesco predicts Irish beef sales could be hit by climate change
Retail giant says carbon footprint of animal products as well as changes in consumer diets make sourcing milk and beef here a risk
When you can’t get the staff: the retail sector’s worker problem
As the economy gets back up and running, restaurants, hair and beauty salons and general retail all have challenges to confront, with many employees having moved on