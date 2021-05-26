Subscribe Today
Retail

Comment: Buying local is about more than supporting business, it shapes the places we live in

How and where we spend our money plays a huge role in what kind of towns and cities we end up with

Ronan Early

 @ronanearly
26th May, 2021
Comment: Buying local is about more than supporting business, it shapes the places we live in
Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork is home to many independent retailers which give the city its character. Picture: Clare Keogh

Social media has been more full than usual of exhortations to “support local business” since retail reopened last week. This call to arms is well meaning, yet ultimately people will spend their money how and where they like. If they want to “support” something, they have an array of charities from which to choose.

Instead of thinking of shopping local as a favour, though, perhaps we should all ask ourselves what...

