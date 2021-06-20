A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses

More than 20 per cent of the votes cast at the annual general meeting of Boohoo, the fast fashion retailer run by Irishman John Lyttle, opposed the company’s executive pay plan.

Boohoo has been the subject of criticism by shareholders recently over worker conditions in its supply chain, particularly in the garment manufacturing district in Leicester.

The vote on the pay package was one of two controversial proposals put to voters at the agm,...