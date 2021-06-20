A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses
Glass Lewis and ISS, both influential shareholder advisory firms, advised shareholders to vote against the pay package
More than 20 per cent of the votes cast at the annual general meeting of Boohoo, the fast fashion retailer run by Irishman John Lyttle, opposed the company’s executive pay plan.
Boohoo has been the subject of criticism by shareholders recently over worker conditions in its supply chain, particularly in the garment manufacturing district in Leicester.
The vote on the pay package was one of two controversial proposals put to voters at the agm,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street
The approach for the group, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, comes at a critical time for retail, and for our city centres
Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing
Leo Varadkar said that when he first introduced minimum unit pricing as Minister for Health, he intended that it would be introduced at the same time in Northern Ireland.
Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts
The Weston family is considering an unsolicited offer for its portfolio in Ireland and Britain, which includes Selfridges
Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey
Very rare 46-year-old single pot still from Midleton distillery has gone on sale by random ballot at Brown Thomas