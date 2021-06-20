Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses

Glass Lewis and ISS, both influential shareholder advisory firms, advised shareholders to vote against the pay package

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th June, 2021
A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses
Boohoo has been the subject of severe criticism since the publication of reports last year which claimed workers in factories contracted to make clothes destined for Boohoo brands were being paid as little as £3.50 an hour. Picture: WireImage

More than 20 per cent of the votes cast at the annual general meeting of Boohoo, the fast fashion retailer run by Irishman John Lyttle, opposed the company’s executive pay plan.

Boohoo has been the subject of criticism by shareholders recently over worker conditions in its supply chain, particularly in the garment manufacturing district in Leicester.

The vote on the pay package was one of two controversial proposals put to voters at the agm,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Selfridges store in London is practically the last standing department store on Oxford Street following the closure of Debenhams and House of Fraser. Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street

Retail Ian Guider 6 hours ago
Leo Varadkar has written to Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader to ask him “respectfully” to consider again the timing of the introduction of minimum unit pricing in Northern Ireland.

Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing

Retail Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Mandate has written to Wittington Investments seeking a meeting after an unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer prompted the Weston family to consider its options. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Retail Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Claire Tolan: people love to give rare whiskey as a gift, ‘it’s a real tradition’. Picture: Anthony Woods

Names in a hat for opportunity to buy a €40,000 bottle of whiskey

Retail Gillian Nelis 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1