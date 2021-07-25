Ideal bolthole at sea’s edge in Waterford

As the country basks in glorious sunshine and record temperatures, those looking for either a primary home or an ideal bolthole at the edge of the Irish Sea in the country’s sunny South East will be keen to learn about Elsa Cottage, in Knockavelish, Woodstown in Co Waterford.

The four-bedroom detached property extends to 113 square metres and sits on a half acre elevated site boasting uninterrupted views across the water to Hook Head.

