Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Editor’s Choice: A Greystones four-bed that ticks all the boxes

No 8 Glenheron Walk in Co Wicklow is now on the market with a guide price of €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
16th January, 2022
8
No 8 Glenheron Walk, Greystones, Co Wicklow: a four-bedroom semi-detached residence offering 131 square metres of living space with landscaped rear garden. It is on the market at €625,000. Picture: Andrew Nolan

The past two years of Covid-19-related restrictions have thrown up a fascinating checklist of must-haves for homebuyers compelled to re-evaluate their domestic priorities.

As well as a (now essential) home office space, buyers are looking for homes that offer good lighting, reasonable outdoor space, well-functioning kitchens and proximity to amenities. Living by the coast is a bonus.

So, if all of these features are ticking the right boxes for you, then you should consider...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Architect-designed country house on Ballinrobe Road near Westport, Co Mayo, which is guiding €649,000. Picture: Michael McLaughlin Studios

On the market: a weekly guide to homes for sale around the country

Residential Ros Drinkwater
No 10 Ardilea Downs, Mount Anville Road, Goatstown in Dublin 14 is one of 32 luxury homes built to the highest specifications in the 1980s and has been recently renovated. Picture: Brian Dempsey

House of the Week: Secluded three-bed home in a sunny Dublin 14 enclave

Residential Ros Drinkwater
Ballinacurra House, a restored Georgian country house on 25 acres, is the perfect hideaway

Restored Georgian house close to Kinsale on market for €6.35m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Liss Ard Estate in Skibbereen, Co Cork, which sold for €3.5 million, was among the top country sales

Property review: Trophy homes defy the gloom to fetch millions

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1