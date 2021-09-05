Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Country house of many charms with views of four counties

Built as far back as 1828, Heathfield House in Co Limerick is now on the market with a guide price of €850,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
5th September, 2021
8
Once part of a vast estate of some 1,200 acres, Healthfield now offers close to a more manageable 20 acres of rolling gardens, woodlands, parklands, paddocks, an apple orchard, stables, a gate lodge and a delightful tower house. Picture: Niamh Whitty

Heathfield House, in the verdurous townland of Ballinruane in Co Limerick, is reported to have been built in 1828 for both elegant entertaining and for comfort: twin ambitions that have endured almost two centuries at this graceful residence close to the picturesque village of Adare.

The classic Georgian Irish country house was built as home to one Edward Lloyd, former viceroy to India. It was occupied by the Lloyd family until the 1980s, changing hands only...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Weavers Cottage, Baltyboys, Blessington, Co Wicklow: priced at €625,000

Three very different takes on the Irish cottage

Residential Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
‘Standing proud, Camelot comprises the original circular, cut granite, castellated tower with lancet windows and rampart stretching over Victoria Road, plus a later rear extension overlooking the garden’

House of the Week: A right royal residence in the heart of south Dublin

Residential Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
The Donnybrook house backs onto the garden of the French ambassador’s residence on Ailesbury Road

Jewel in D4’s embassy belt comes to market for €1.95m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
An aerial view of Laheratanvally: the house is adjacent to Aughadown Pier

Four-bed home a picture of tranquility in scenic west Cork

Residential Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1