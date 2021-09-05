Country house of many charms with views of four counties

Heathfield House, in the verdurous townland of Ballinruane in Co Limerick, is reported to have been built in 1828 for both elegant entertaining and for comfort: twin ambitions that have endured almost two centuries at this graceful residence close to the picturesque village of Adare.

The classic Georgian Irish country house was built as home to one Edward Lloyd, former viceroy to India. It was occupied by the Lloyd family until the 1980s, changing hands only...