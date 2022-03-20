Buyers get moving again with strong activity coming from overseas
A prevailing trend right now is that buyers are returning to Dublin from overseas with healthy deposits and cash balances in place
So far this year, it would appear that demand for housing is as strong now as it was at the end of 2021.
Many buyers hoped that price growth would have started tapering off by now, but this does not seem to be the case, with supply levels remaining well below average. House prices are up by 14 per cent annually according to CSO figures, although this has been driven by sales in the low and...
