Bright Dalkey end-of-terrace offers sea views

Buyers on the market for a charming end-of-terrace family home in the heart of Dalkey in south Co Dublin might consider 1 The Burgage just off Dalkey Avenue, which has come onto the market with DNG Dún Laoghaire guiding €845,000.

The well-presented home offers flexible, well laid out accommodation, with three bedrooms, including a master room with sea views and en suite, reception room and guest shower room just off the entrance hall and...