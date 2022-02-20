Blackrock semi-detached bungalow comes to market for €695,000
No 3 Monaloe Crescent is located in a highly sought-after area and boasts a vast, spacious back garden
Tucked away off the N11, at the Cornelscourt/Clonkeen Road junction in south Co Dublin, is 3 Monaloe Crescent, a semi-detached bungalow with an enormous rear garden. The 85 square metre residence, which offers huge potential to extend and renovate, has just come to the market with Lisney agent Jenny Kent guiding €695,000.
The property is situated at the end of this quiet residential cul-de-sac, on a site of about half an acre and has been in...
