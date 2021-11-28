Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

A bungalow with a difference in picturesque Celbridge

No 2 Kilwogan Manor in Co Kildare is now on the market with a guide price of €799,950

Ros Drinkwater
28th November, 2021
7
No 2 Kilwogan Manor in Co Kildare, whose humble exterior belies a spacious and stylish home within. Picture: Michael Grubka

Seen from the road, the title of this property may seem a teeny bit pretentious for what is basically a double-fronted bungalow – but as soon as you step through the front door of 2 Kilwogan Manor, it seems totally appropriate.

One in an enclave of five detached family homes on Kilwogan Lane in Celbridge, Co Kildare, No 2 was built in 2004 to the highest of standards.

The 233 square metre interior begins in the opulent L-shaped...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 4 Kilbride Road in Killester, Dublin 5. The late 1930s house was completely renovated in 2010

Handsome three-bed semi in mature area of northside

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
Apartments at 18 Lower Baggot Street: overlooking a secluded courtyard, they are both private and central

City centre apartment with class and cachet on market for €825k

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 25 Beechwood Avenue in Ranelagh, Dublin 6: a four-bedroomed semi-detached home of just under 135 square metres close to all the amenities of the affluent urban village. Picture: Keith Owens

Handsome Ranelagh redbrick comes to market for €1.2m

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 10 Courseside Lodges is one of a cluster of 11 detached properties built in 2006 and situated on the grounds of the five-star Fota Island Golf Club and Hotel Resort in Cork Picture: Rebecca Keohane

Four-bed house on Fota Island is a perfect rural bolthole

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1