Five vacant sites in Kilkenny worth a combined €4.27 million

Kilkenny County Council owns most valuable site on the register, which is worth €2.1 million

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
12th May, 2021
The combined worth of the 26 valued properties on the Kilkenny register stands at €18.675 million. Picture: Getty

Kilkenny County Council has valued five vacant sites at a combined €4.27 million. The council last month published updated valuations of the sites which have been on the vacant site register since 2017.

The council owns the site that was most highly valued, a field at Crokers Hill, outside Kilkenny City, worth €2.1 million.

The combined worth of the 26 valued properties on the Kilkenny register stands at €18.675 million.

