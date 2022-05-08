A keen, green world of work is built on strong stakeholder relations
The emerging need for buildings to be sustainable, and for staff welfare to be prioritised, means the relationship between owner and occupier will have to become more collaborative both in construction and during the life cycle of the build, writes Patricia Ward
Employers are settling into a post Covid-19 new world of work pattern, but some sectors which made early decisions to divest themselves of office space may live to regret that decision.
This is already the case for some, and for others it is yet to happen. What is certain is that the health and wellbeing of employees, at a designated workplace, is more important than ever.
Large global employers are focusing on the design and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Superbly located south Co Dublin residence will appeal to families
Carraig on Priory Drive in Stillorgan is now on the market with a guide price of €965,000
Plenty of art and craft about a stylish Dublin 6 residence
No 31 Sandford Road in Ranelagh is now on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million
Dublin 4 period home on offer for €750,000
Two-storey residence has been refurbished and extended to the rear in recent years affording a sense of space and light throughout
Glittering National Property Awards celebrate achievements of sector’s professionals
The inaugural awards ceremony, a black-tie, full-to-capacity event, was among the first formal property events in over two years