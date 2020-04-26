Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rebuilding the property market from the ground up

Recovering from Covid-19 will require making it easier to build and easier to buy. Here’s what we’ll need to do

26th April, 2020
It is hard to predict how property will recover after the coronavirus crisis

The shape and size of the impact of Covid-19 on the property market remains to be determined by events over the next few weeks and months. What is clear, however, is that the demand and supply curve in the residential lettings market has been upended, particularly in high-demand urban areas, mainly due to the collapse of the tourist and Airbnb market.

The crisis coincided with the push by local authorities to staff up to implement...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Five key takeaways from the latest rental market report

National rents are a third higher than Celtic Tiger levels, but the rate of inflation has slowed to a six-year low.

Killian Woods | 4 days ago

New home building slowed in months pre-lockdown

Goodbody report shows 6 per cent increase in completions is lowest rate of growth since 2013

Killian Woods | 4 days ago

Covid-19 and retail: A time for pragmatism and partnership

Turnover-based rents could be one way of helping retailers get through the tough times when the crisis has abated

Hugh Markey | 1 week ago