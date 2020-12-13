Prepare for a guarded return to market ‘normality’ in 2021
With an end to the coronavirus horror in sight, it is expected that the property market should edge back towards 2019 levels as next year progresses
In a year that has been characterised by a level of market and economic uncertainty, not to mention the lockdowns, the third quarter is remarkably set to be one of the strongest quarters DNG has recorded in terms of agency sales since the firm opened 38 years ago.
Again, somewhat surprisingly, the strongest sector of the market in the last quarter has been for houses priced between €1 million and €2 million, which was certainly unforeseen...
