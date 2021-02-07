Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Plan ahead coolly to secure the mortgage you need

Property experts predict a surge in house purchases when lockdown restrictions are lifted again – so make sure you are fully prepared when seeking mortgage approval

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th February, 2021
Plan ahead coolly to secure the mortgage you need
Some 12,154 new mortgages to the value of €2.95 billion were drawn down in the last three months of 2020, with first-time buyers accounting for 56.6 per cent

The property sector is bracing itself for a tsunami of activity once the latest pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, so now is the time for borrowers to get the financial groundwork done to purchase their home.

For the most part, applying for a mortgage hasn’t changed dramatically, so long as an applicant’s circumstances haven’t changed. Some lenders will, however, require documented confirmation (from your employer) that your income has not been affected by the pandemic, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Filling out paper applications for mortgages might soon be a thing of the past thanks to recent fintech development

Mortgages are finally moving with the times

Property insight Karl Deeter 7 hours ago
Stores on Henry Street lost 31 per cent of their value, while values on Grafton Street stores, above, fell by 26 per cent according to the report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Value of Grafton Street stores fell by a quarter in 2020

Property insight Killian Woods 1 week ago
The Millennium Tower at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin: the average salary earned by tenants in Owen Reilly properties last year was €112,878, down 12 per cent down year-on-year

Rents down by 13% since March at Dublin’s Docklands

Property insight Killian Woods 1 week ago
The cost of delivering a two-bedroom apartment in the Dublin suburbs in a medium-rise block was €411,000 in 2020, according to the report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Five key takeaways from SCSI report: ‘The Real Costs of New Apartment Delivery’

Property insight Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1