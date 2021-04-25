Subscribe Today
Property insight

Organisations join forces for conference on climate action and sustainability

Chartered surveyors, engineers, planners and architects discuss the built environment, the ‘green’ future of buildings and how to reimagine the ‘sustainable city’

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
25th April, 2021
The sustainability conference focused on three key areas: creating the circular economy for the built environment, reimagining the ‘sustainable city’, and the ‘green’ future of buildings

Professionals across the built environment have a vital role to play in addressing sustainability and climate action.

For the first time ever, the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) joined with a number of organisations involved in the built environment in a joint conference, Building Collaboration for Climate Action, last week to collectively tackle the issue of climate action in the built environment.

Speakers from Engineers Ireland, the Irish Planning Institute, the Royal Institute of...

