Property insight

Negotiated peace or uncertain conflict? Covid-19’s ongoing impact on commercial leases

Judges have shown little sympathy for retail tenants in recent cases brought to the High Court over rent arrears due to lockdowns

Chris Connolly
26th September, 2021
The retail and hospitality sectors have been particularly impacted by Covid-19, with Retail Excellence recently revealing that about 80 per cent of its members are in rent arrears

As landlords and tenants of commercial property continue to grapple with the challenges of the past 17 months, much uncertainty remains.

The retail and hospitality sectors have been particularly impacted, with Retail Excellence recently revealing that about 80 per cent of its members are in rent arrears. At the other end of the spectrum, the industrial and logistics sector continues to go from strength to strength. While offices have largely remained closed to employees, the enforced...

