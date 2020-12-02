Subscribe Today
Property insight

Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development

Concerns expressed over capital’s office market in PwC/Urban Land Institute report

Claire McNamara

Claire McNamara
2nd December, 2020
Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development
Demand in Dublin for private rental residential and student housing remains strong, according to the report. Picture: Gardaí

Dublin has ranked sixth out of 31 European cities for real estate investment and development, according to the PwC/Urban Land Institute report (ULI).

The Irish capital climbed to 11th place overall, from 12th last year, while London, Paris, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt made up the top five.

The report is based on the opinions of almost 1,000 real estate professionals including investors, developers, lenders, and advisors.

