Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development
Concerns expressed over capital’s office market in PwC/Urban Land Institute report
Dublin has ranked sixth out of 31 European cities for real estate investment and development, according to the PwC/Urban Land Institute report (ULI).
The Irish capital climbed to 11th place overall, from 12th last year, while London, Paris, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt made up the top five.
The report is based on the opinions of almost 1,000 real estate professionals including investors, developers, lenders, and advisors.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Why co-living plans for our cities failed to live up to their promise
Our legislators have failed to realise that, when built as an integral part of an overall residential plan, well-designed and well-located co-living schemes can offer a positive contribution to urban living
London calling, but only a fool rushes in
For investors or those offloading property assets in London, the advice is to keep a cool head in its feverish post-lockdown market
The future of office space in a post-pandemic world
A new report urges city planners to promote a wider use of office locations, using their surroundings as street classrooms, cultural canvases and contemplative ‘mind gardens’, among other innovations
Demand for property soars despite lockdown
Low supply and highly motivated buyers means the time taken to go sale agreed is often less than four weeks