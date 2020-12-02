Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development

Dublin has ranked sixth out of 31 European cities for real estate investment and development, according to the PwC/Urban Land Institute report (ULI).

The Irish capital climbed to 11th place overall, from 12th last year, while London, Paris, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt made up the top five.

The report is based on the opinions of almost 1,000 real estate professionals including investors, developers, lenders, and advisors.