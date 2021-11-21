The Profile: Paddy McKillen jr

The Profile: Crispin Odey, hedge fund pioneer, Tory donor and Brexiteer

Crispin Odey, a Harrow and Oxford-educated hedge fund manager, has hurled large sums of money at numerous Brexit and eurosceptic organisations as well as the Tory party and the Christian Party: Proclaiming Christ’s Lordship. However, his investments have suffered some major blow-outs and, in March this year, he found himself in court where he was acquitted of indecently assaulting a woman in 1998