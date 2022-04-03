Subscribe Today
Profile: Why the controversial comedian Chris Rock is about to have the last laugh

Chris Rock was slapped by Oscar-winning actor Will Smith for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s close-cropped hairstyle, which is her way of dealing with alopecia. As a result, tickets for Rock’s Ego Death World Tour were last week changing hands for over $1,000

John Maguire
3rd April, 2022
Chris Rock, comedian. Illustration: Peter Hanan

It was the slap heard around the world. About half way through last week’s live broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony, the comedian Chris Rock took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present the Oscar for best documentary.

Before opening the golden envelope, the two-time solo host of the show took the opportunity to deliver a few jokes to his A-list audience. One of those jokes included a...

