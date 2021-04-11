Profile: Christian Meissner, head of investment banking at Credit Suisse
The Austrian corporate veteran with a reputation for brutal frankness is engaged in rebuilding Credit Suisse’s reputation after the collapse of Greensill and US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management
In brief:
Name: Christian Meissner
Age: 51
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Profile: Will Shu - A failure to Deliveroo
The founder of food delivery service Deliveroo presided over a disastrous flotation last week, despite the help of British chancellor Rishi Sunak
The profile: Bernard Byrne, interim chief executive, Davy
He moved in 2019 from being chief executive of AIB to a quieter life at Davy. Now, as interim chief executive of the scandal-hit stockbroker, he has the mammoth task of rebuilding Davy’s reputation and seeing its sale completed
The Profile: John and Patrick Collison, founders of Stripe
The Tipperary tech prodigies have seen their payments platform balloon to $95 billion in value. Now they plan to create 1,000 high-quality jobs in Ireland
The profile: Alan Rusbridger
Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger’s role on Ireland’s Future of Media Commission has been called into question because he published an article in which Roy Greenslade, an admitted supporter of the IRA’s armed struggle, questioned the credibility of Máiría Cahill after she went public with allegations that she had been raped by a senior IRA figure when she was 16