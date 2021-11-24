State has no record of how many Irish residents are paying levy aimed at tax exiles
Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said the low number of people registering to pay the tax is likely a result of the fact that it is a self-declared charge
The government has admitted it has no record of how many of those paying the domicile levy – a charge targeted at wealthy tax exiles – are resident outside of Ireland.
The finding, contained in answer to a parliamentary question from Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, means it’s unclear how many of those paying the levy are actually full-time Irish residents rather than the overseas residents it is aimed at.
