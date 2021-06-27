Public don’t want tax cuts at expense of public services, poll reveals
The latest survey by the Business Post and Red C reveals that 52 per cent opposed tax cuts in the budget if it meant less public spending
Voters are opposed to tax cuts in the forthcoming budget if it would have a knock-on effect on public services, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, has been signalling that tax cuts need to be considered, and there is a commitment in the programme for government to review income tax bands and credits.
The latest Business Post/Red C online poll of more than1,000 people found that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Red C poll: No joy for Fianna Fáil as vaccine bounce nudges Fine Gael ahead of Sinn Féin
Despite satisfaction with the vaccine rollout, Fianna Fáil is down a point at 13 per cent, and the latest poll also shows that Sinn Féin has cemented its place with almost a third of the electorate
Fine Gael and Sinn Féin in dead heat with housing the key issue
The Dublin Bay South by-election could be a predictor for how the next general election will go, with FG and SF tied on the big issues and Fianna Fáil falling nearly out of contention completely
Four key developments in the row over ownership of the National Maternity Hospital site
Opposition heaps pressure on government over the site of National Maternity Hospital as Dublin Bay South by-election approaches
Big tech could be made to pay for Irish media content
The Future of Media Commission is exploring ways to curb ‘the absolute takeover of the advertising space by big tech companies’