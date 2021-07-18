Pat Rabbitte: There is no clear alternative to Martin in FF’s charisma-free line-up

Notwithstanding headlines like ‘Fianna Fáil at war’ following the Dublin Bay South by-election, I was not entirely convinced. I do not expect that Jim O’Callaghan and Barry Cowen will be lurking at the mouth of the Jack Lynch tunnel to ambush Micheál Martin, their party leader, any time soon. Nor do I believe that, having scrambled for a decade to attain the office of Taoiseach, Martin will be blown out of office by Marc MacSharry....