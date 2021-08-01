Subscribe Today
New CSO ‘wellbeing dashboard’ will include high housing costs

The Central Statistics Office has been developing a new way of measuring quality of life beyond economic figures

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st August, 2021
The dashboard, due to be launched online at the end of September, will feature 31 different indicators, ranging from working hours to the average distance people live from everyday services. PIcture: iStock

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is to include high housing costs and the fear of crime in a new national wellbeing dashboard.

A team of officials in the organisation has been working on the development of a new way of measuring quality of life which does not rely on economic figures alone.

The dashboard, due to be launched online at the end of September, will feature 31 different indicators, ranging from working hours to...

