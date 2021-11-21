Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

How Ireland Inc is changing tack as Sinn Féin’s path to power opens up

Lobbyists for commercial interests which might have avoided contact with the party in the past are now pursuing it, anticipating it playing a lead role in the next government

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st November, 2021
How Ireland Inc is changing tack as Sinn Féin’s path to power opens up
Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin: People have had it with governments ‘for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders’. Picture: PA

Mary Lou McDonald likes to accuse the government of “rolling out the red carpet” for “vulture” funds and institutional investors. At her party’s ard fheis last month, the Sinn Féin leader told delegates that people had “had it” with governments “for the developers and bankers, for the cosy club and the insiders”.

But an analysis of the Lobbying Register by the Business Post...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Senator Micheál Carrigy: ‘Parents need to know that the supports are there for people with autism, because currently they are not’. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Oireachtas committees to focus on autism and assisted dying

Social Affairs Daniel Murray
The earlier ban on gas boilers in new homes has alarmed the Association of Heating Contractors and Plumbers of Ireland, which represents many of the 8,000 people working on installing and servicing gas boilers. Picture: Getty

Gas boiler installers alarmed by earlier date for new-home ban

Climate & Environment Michael Brennan
Michael Martin’s comments in the Dáil last week, where he indicated a willingness to discuss supports like the Covid Restrictions Supports Scheme (CRSS) with the hospitality industry, are seen in government as significant. Picture: Damien Eagers

Ministers to discuss renewing Covid supports for hospitality sector

Coronavirus Michael Brennan
Discussions are ongoing between senior government officials, including Darragh O’Brien, the Housing Minister, over a revised compensation scheme for homeowners affected by mica or pyrite. Picture: RollingNews.ie

O’Brien understood to be reluctant to sign off on new mica redress scheme if cap is set at less than €400k

Housing Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1