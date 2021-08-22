Subscribe Today
Politics

Farrell unsure whether contact from Rock on drone firm constitutes lobbying

The Fine Gael TD recently issued a press release in which he praised a drone delivery firm run by entrepreneur Bobby Healy, on whose behalf former FG TD Noel Rock has lobbied cabinet ministers

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
22nd August, 2021
Bobby Healy of Manna: the firm was namechecked in a press release by Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell . Picture: Andrew Downes

Alan Farrell, the Fine Gael TD, has said he does not know if information passed to him by a former colleague-turned-lobbyist about a drone company which he later publicised through the party press office constituted lobbying.

Farrell, Fine Gael’s spokesman on climate action, issued a press release in the wake of a landmark report this month from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in which he said drone deliveries could help Ireland meet its...

