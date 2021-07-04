Elaine Byrne: Fine Gael’s scaremongering has gifted Bacik a real chance

The voters of Dublin Bay South will go to the polls this Thursday to decide who will replace Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael as one of their TDs. What, if anything, does the campaign tell us about the state of national politics?

For starters, we should not underestimate the administrative achievement in facilitating an election of 80,000 potential voters during a pandemic. This is Ireland’s first electoral contest since Covid-19 hit our shores. It gives...