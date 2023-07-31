890 layoffs at Accenture come as ‘significant blow’ to Irish staff, says Coveney

Minister of Employment says he was informed of the potential job losses on Monday

The loss of 890 Irish jobs in the latest round of layoffs at Accenture is “a significant blow to the workers involved and their families”, Simon Coveney, the Minister for Enterprise and Employment, has said.

In a statement to the Business Post, a spokesperson for the minister said Coveney received a collective redundancy notification from Accenture today warning of potential redundancies.

The consultancy business, which employs 6,500 staff in Ireland, said it has already notified employees of the lay-offs. The 890 jobs at risk form 14 per cent of the company’s Irish headcount.