Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

The revelations about parties using fake pollsters must be taken seriously

The deceptive practices exposed last week may be historic, but they risk undermining the work of credible polling companies

Richard Colwell
13th June, 2021
The revelations about parties using fake pollsters must be taken seriously
The admission that most political parties here have posed as political pollsters, to conduct constituency polling cheaply, might on the face of it seem like a minor issue, but there are damaging aspects. Picture: Getty

Will Sinn Féin be sending people around to cut people’s hedges next weekend? Or Fine Gael sending them round to cut hair? Maybe Fianna Fáil could get them to read your meter? Each could be kitted out with fake IDs and just doing it because it’s cheaper than using the professionals.

I think that the public and the professions involved would be pretty upset if a political...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Protected protected disclosures in the military are dealt with through a joint civil and military office. Picture: RollingNews.ie

4 in 10 protected disclosures made to Department of Defence are still open

Politics Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Relationship breakdowns among parents and parental job losses were found to be key triggers for transitioning into poverty

Four in ten Irish children have experienced poverty

Politics Eva Short 1 week ago
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said the National Economic Recovery Plan’s overall focus was to rebuild employment levels across a range of sectors. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Government’s new economic plan to focus on green economy

Politics Daniel Murray 2 weeks ago
The report recommended that the OPW take all necessary steps to avoid the loss of €10 million on the lease of Miesian Plaza, where the Department of Health is located. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Report recommends raft of changes at OPW amid ‘poor management’ claims

Politics Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1