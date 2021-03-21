Subscribe Today
Pat Rabbitte: St Patrick’s Day virtual meet reveals harsh reality of Martin’s predicament

After waiting 32 years, the Fianna Fáil leader missed out on his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US, but he should be more preoccupied with simply remaining in power until December 2022

Pat Rabbitte
21st March, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking after a virtual St Patrick’s Day meeting with US President Joe Biden

St Patrick’s Day at the White House has become almost a rite of passage for the taoiseach of the day. It is an aspect of the job that they all love, even if some, like Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern, were better at schmoozing than, say, Brian Cowen or Leo Varadkar.

Micheál Martin waits 32 years for his opportunity, only to be thwarted by a pandemic. The question arises whether he will ever...

