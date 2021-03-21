Pat Rabbitte: St Patrick’s Day virtual meet reveals harsh reality of Martin’s predicament

St Patrick’s Day at the White House has become almost a rite of passage for the taoiseach of the day. It is an aspect of the job that they all love, even if some, like Enda Kenny and Bertie Ahern, were better at schmoozing than, say, Brian Cowen or Leo Varadkar.

Micheál Martin waits 32 years for his opportunity, only to be thwarted by a pandemic. The question arises whether he will ever...