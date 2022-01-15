Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s ability to bounce back may be about to desert him, along with his party colleagues
While Boris Johnson once beguiled British voters with his bumbling antics, he has made many enemies on his way to the top – something which is now coming back to bite him
Has Boris Johnson finally run out of road? The once Teflon-coated British prime minister certainly appears to have become immensely more gaffe-prone, and not in the bumbling, charming way he was once famous for. Instead he is struggling to salvage his premiership and his political career.
Gaffes and Johnson go together like tea and toast. As mayor of London, this Eton-educated member of the British elite defied logic by endearing himself to the public and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Is a century long enough to heal the pain of the War of Brothers?
In 2022, as we remember our savage and tragic Civil War, perhaps it is time to ask if the reverence of our commemorations should be extended to a state apology to those Irish men executed by Irish men
Seán Ó Fearghaíl interview: ‘It's no longer acceptable to have sessions of the Dáil in the early hours of the morning’
The Fianna Fáil TD and Ceann Comhairle says bar a disaster situation, the Dáil will now remain in Leinster House and among the items to be addressed in the new year is the recording of TDs fobbin in, and a proposal for remote working
Lucinda Creighton: Unless the coalition parties get results, Sinn Féin will lead the next government
If the government wants to stay in power beyond 2025, it must develop a strategy for living with Covid-19 and find a way to deliver housing
Politics in 2022: Covid, climate and commemoration challenges in store for the coalition
As we look ahead to the brand new year, we see a possible ending of the emergency phase of the pandemic, centenary sensitivities coming to the fore, and tensions being raised by inflation and elections in the North