Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s ability to bounce back may be about to desert him, along with his party colleagues

Has Boris Johnson finally run out of road? The once Teflon-coated British prime minister certainly appears to have become immensely more gaffe-prone, and not in the bumbling, charming way he was once famous for. Instead he is struggling to salvage his premiership and his political career.

Gaffes and Johnson go together like tea and toast. As mayor of London, this Eton-educated member of the British elite defied logic by endearing himself to the public and...