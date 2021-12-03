John Walsh: Sinn Féin may find political prose harder than opposition poetry
Assuming it is the main player in the next government, the party is likely to soon find out that keeping its promises will come at a high price
The Red C poll in this paper last weekend was mostly good news for Sinn Féin. It has consolidated its position as the most popular party at 33 per cent support among voters, and is well poised to enter government after the next election, although that depends on the performance and intentions of other parties.
Sinn Féin has been privately courting Labour and the Social Democrats over the past number of months, but it...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Ethics watchdog is a bystander when it comes to misbehaviour
In regulating TD’s misbehaviours, the Standards in Public Office Commission is effectively a sanctions-free zone, while the outgoing Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says that he has ‘never known anything more unfit for purpose’
Volt Europa to stand candidates in Ireland’s next election
Volt Europa, a transnational party with one MEP and three national elected representatives across Europa, is in the early stages of establishing an Irish arm
Elaine Byrne: Politicians may regret handing reins of power to experts in the pandemic
It may be tempting to outsource unpopular decision-making, but it means those elected to lead the country become sidelined
Elaine Byrne: Don’t blame social media – the hate has always been there
Following the killing of Tory MP David Amess concern was expressed for the safety of Irish politicians – but aggression towards our elected representatives is not new