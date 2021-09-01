Analysis: Varadkar’s release of Zappone text messages adds to government discord

The controversy about the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy has re-emerged with the release of her text messages to Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste .

Zappone was forced to turn down the position of UN envoy for freedom of expression last month after she had held an outdoor party in the Merrion Hotel attended by 50 people, including Varadkar.

There were fresh questions this week when Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign...