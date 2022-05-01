Zoan develops 3D-printed human bone grafts from locally grown coral

Zoan BioMed, a Connemara-based company, has teamed up with Swedish-listed Cellink to develop 3D-print human bone grafts from sustainable marine coral grown in Ireland.

Cellink has developed technology to print tissues such as skin, liver and cartilage. It is now aiming to use biomaterials developed by Zoan as “bioinks” to allow surgeons and researchers to print coral-derived solutions onsite using 3D bioprinters.

The partnership has the potential to revolutionise orthopaedics with the ability...