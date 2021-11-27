Inside story: How Chinese biopharma firm WuXi will target European market from its €1 billion Dundalk campus
In what marks a first major foreign direct investment by a Chinese multinational in this country, WuXi has built one of the largest biopharma campuses in the world where it plans to produce 50 million vaccine doses a year – the Business Post
Just off the M1 exit for Dundalk in Co Louth, a dramatic transformation has taken place in the local landscape over the past three years. Where once the fertile fields adjacent to the motorway were used to grow barley, wheat and other crops, today the land is home to one of the largest biopharmaceutical campuses in the world.
WuXi Biologics, a Chinese company, first announced in April 2018 that it would build a €325 million...
