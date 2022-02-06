Brian Keegan: the government should continue the Covid-19 habit of trusting experts when it comes to the retirement age debate
There is no evidence to support the status quo, so why are politicians still waiting to make a decision?
The clearest signal yet that Irish politics has moved on from the emergency phase of the pandemic came from the Oireachtas Committee on social protection last Wednesday.
In its comments on recommended increases to the state retirement age by the recent Commission on Pensions, the committee essentially contradicted the findings of that very commission.
The committee said that the qualifying age for the state pension should remain at 66, with additional flexibility for long serving...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Auto-enrolment pension scheme set for end of 2023
Every worker on a salary of over €20,000 will be automatically ‘opted-in’ to the pension scheme, the rollout of which was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic
Ticking timebomb: Can the Pensions Commission find the solutions to a problem the government may not want to solve?
How can we pay for the state pension, with a changing demographic making this more and more difficult? And should the pension itself be reduced, or raised? The Pension Committee’s conclusions on such explosive issues have now been pushed back to September
ESRI moots extending PRSI to pensioners
Move suggested as number of pensioners increases to 150,000 and annual state pension bill rises to €8bn
800k private pensioners face 42% hike in supervision fees under government proposal
Private pensions regulator has applied for its annual fee income to rise from €7m to €10m next year