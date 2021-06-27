Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson finally claims the crown, but does he have a plan?

It could be argued that Jeffrey Donaldson’s career, and various inflection points along the way, have been building up to his ultimate ambition to become leader of the DUP and the de facto leader of Northern unionism.

He’s by no means a Johnny-come-lately. Aged 58, he has served apprenticeships with some of the big beasts of unionism, including Enoch Powell, Jim Molyneaux and David Trimble.

Many doubted if he had the ambition...