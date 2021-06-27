Deirdre Heenan: Donaldson finally claims the crown, but does he have a plan?
The new DUP leader knows very well that his demands to abolish the Northern Ireland protocol are utterly unrealistic
It could be argued that Jeffrey Donaldson’s career, and various inflection points along the way, have been building up to his ultimate ambition to become leader of the DUP and the de facto leader of Northern unionism.
He’s by no means a Johnny-come-lately. Aged 58, he has served apprenticeships with some of the big beasts of unionism, including Enoch Powell, Jim Molyneaux and David Trimble.
Many doubted if he had the ambition...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The DUP risks becoming a bystander as the UK faces into an uncertain future
The DUP’s convulsions have less to do with outrage over language than with Brexit which it recklessly backed. The party may have to face the fact that its dominant role within unionism is coming to an end
Cathal Mac Coille: Political clumsiness aside, we need to talk about Irish unity
Leo Varadkar’s timing and motives are debatable, but his speech raises a topic that bears discussing without much more delay
Deirdre Heenan: Poots was the architect of his own downfall
From the brutal ousting of his predecessor to his bungling of the Irish language issue, Edwin Poots’s brief reign as DUP leader was a litany of blunders
Analysis: DUP turmoil heightens tensions in North over ‘unsustainable’ protocol
With the DUP in chaos after the forced resignation of its new leader, and Sinn Féin circumventing the Executive on the lrish language deal, as well as Leo Varadkar raising the prospect of a united Ireland, the political tectonic plates are beginning to shift on the future of Northern Ireland