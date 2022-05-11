Subscribe Today
Britain escalates threats over Northern Ireland protocol

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, says British government ‘will not shy away’ from taking unilateral steps unless a new agreement can be reached

Bloomberg
11th May, 2022
Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary, has drafted legislation with a view to Britain scrapping large parts of the protocol. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Britain has escalated its threats over the Northern Ireland protocol, saying the European Union’s latest proposals on trading arrangements won’t work, and has signalled it is prepared to take unilateral steps unless a new agreement can be negotiated.

The British government “will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. Months of talks...

