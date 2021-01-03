Subscribe Today
News

No leeway on Brexit customs checks, truckers are warned

State authorities say any breaches of the new regulations will be spotted and punished

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
3rd January, 2021
No leeway on Brexit customs checks, truckers are warned
Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Agriculture have, dismissed suggestions by some politicians that discretion should be shown to drivers or businesses

Truckers travelling from Britain to Ireland should not expect a “light touch” approach over the coming weeks as new Brexit regulations bed in, the authorities have warned.

A series of customs and food safety requirements kicked in last Friday following the end of the transition period that followed Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Although there have been no major delays at Dublin Port so far due to the low levels...

