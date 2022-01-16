Ministers approved €53k salary boost for new Horse Racing Ireland chief

Two Fianna Fáil ministers signed off on a €191,000 annual salary with company car for the chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, even though the starting salary set for the role had been €137,356.

Michael McGrath, the public expenditure minister and Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture minister, both agreed to the package after HRI warned recruitment would be “extremely difficult” based on lower rates.

HRI ended up appointing Suzanne Eade, who had...