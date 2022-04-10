CapVest moves to block rival bid for Virtus shares
Seamus Fitzpatrick’s €5 billion equity fund has objected to an unsolicited offer to the fertility services firm from Australian-run BHG Capital
CapVest, the €5 billion private equity fund run by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, is attempting to block a rival bidder from buying any new shares in Virtus Health, a fertility services company, amid an increasingly heated bidding war.
Virtus, which owns Sims IVF in Ireland, is the subject of competing bids from CapVest and BGH Capital, which is run by Ben Grey, an Australian investor.
The publicly listed company has been the subject of six...
