CapVest moves to block rival bid for Virtus shares

Seamus Fitzpatrick’s €5 billion equity fund has objected to an unsolicited offer to the fertility services firm from Australian-run BHG Capital

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
10th April, 2022
Seamus Fitzpatrick of CapVest: the €5 billion private equity fund is attempting to block rival bidder BGH Capital from buying any new shares in Virtus Health

CapVest, the €5 billion private equity fund run by Cavan man Seamus Fitzpatrick, is attempting to block a rival bidder from buying any new shares in Virtus Health, a fertility services company, amid an increasingly heated bidding war.

Virtus, which owns Sims IVF in Ireland, is the subject of competing bids from CapVest and BGH Capital, which is run by Ben Grey, an Australian investor.

The publicly listed company has been the subject of six...

