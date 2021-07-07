Subscribe Today
Log In

News

Bartra sought higher costs for failed housing challengers

Development firm said a €10,000 charge for individuals who lose planning challenges in High Court would help speed up supply of large-scale housing projects

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th July, 2021
Bartra sought higher costs for failed housing challengers
Bartra wrote to the Taoiseach in April to warn about the frequency of judicial reviews of planning cases, and the impact it was having on the delivery of large-scale housing developments. Picture: Getty

Bartra Capital, the real estate firm, lobbied the government to introduce a €10,000 charge for people who unsuccessfully challenge fast-track planning applications in the High Court.

Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that the company wrote directly to Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, in April to warn about the frequency of judicial reviews of planning cases, and the impact it was having on the delivery of large-scale housing developments.

Additional correspondence,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 14 hours ago
The €12m investment is the largest made by BDO’s Development Capital Fund II to date. Picture: BDO

Spotlight Oral Care receives €12m investment from BDO’s Development Capital Fund II

Companies Eva Short 14 hours ago
Spectrum.Life was founded in 2018 by Stuart McGoldrick, Stephen Costello and Dr Sarah O’Neill

‘We have a very clear goal of getting to 10 million users’

Companies Eva Short 16 hours ago
Spending in hotels and restaurants was highest among those aged 55 to 65. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions

Banking Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 20 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1