Bartra sought higher costs for failed housing challengers
Development firm said a €10,000 charge for individuals who lose planning challenges in High Court would help speed up supply of large-scale housing projects
Bartra Capital, the real estate firm, lobbied the government to introduce a €10,000 charge for people who unsuccessfully challenge fast-track planning applications in the High Court.
Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that the company wrote directly to Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, in April to warn about the frequency of judicial reviews of planning cases, and the impact it was having on the delivery of large-scale housing developments.
Additional correspondence,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Spotlight Oral Care receives €12m investment from BDO’s Development Capital Fund II
Investment will help the company to expand further in Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and the US
‘We have a very clear goal of getting to 10 million users’
Workplace mental health and well-being digital platform plans to use €3 million it received in fundraising round to increase choice of services and grow user base significantly
Bank of Ireland records busiest month ever for debit card transactions
Increased spending on hospitality due to the easing of lockdown restrictions fuels surge