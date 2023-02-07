94% of doctors have experienced depression or anxiety related to work, union says

Trade unions to tell health committee of significant issues facing members amid overcrowding and high levels of assaults

More than nine in ten doctors have experienced depression, anxiety, exhaustion or another form of stress related to their work amid a “crisis of capacity” in the healthcare system caused by a lack of investment, politicians will hear tomorrow.

Trade unions representing healthcare workers will appear before the Oireachtas health committee for a discussion of the safety and welfare of staff in the sector.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), which represents doctors, will tell the ...