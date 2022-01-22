The Yardest of Acts to follow

Yard Act singer James Smith is still reeling from receiving a highly unexpected compliment. “Last week I had a headache, so I decided to have a nap and turn my phone off,” the singer says. “My wife shouted from downstairs: ‘James? James!!! Elton John is trying to get through to you.’”

After checking that it wasn’t April 1, Smith turned his phone back on. “Our manager, Olly, told me...