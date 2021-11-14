Rhythm Nation: Vale

Vale is the moniker of Tipperary electropop artist Eoin Hally, best known until now as frontman of the band Pale Rivers. After a decade spent living in Cork, he returned to Clonmel two years ago with a studio of his own for the first time. Since then he’s been releasing a series of ambient, cinematic singles that Radiohead and Animal Collective fans should particularly enjoy.

Allow and Breach is the latest. “It’s about...