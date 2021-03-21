Subscribe Today
Music

Rhythm Nation: Brídín picks the playlist

Bríd McGowan, who performs under the name Brídín, chooses the tracks that have inspired her over the years

Andrew Lynch
21st March, 2021
Bríd McGowan is carrying on her family’s business in more ways than one. By day the Sligo woman works as a funeral director and embalmer alongside her father David, as seen in a recent RTÉ documentary.

She is also the fourth generation of McGowans to play traditional Irish music and has just released her debut EP, Ocean of Stars. “I’ve always been involved in funerals,” says McGowan, who records under...

