Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest

Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea

Dick O'Riordan
15th August, 2021
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Julia Doyle, soprano, will feature in Handel’s opera Acis and Galatea from St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle on Friday as part of Dublin HandelFest. Picture: Louise O’Dwyer

When George Frideric Handel paid a courtesy call to Dean Swift (they hated each other) during his famous Dublin visit for the premiere of Messiah in 1742, he found the famously grumpy satirist ill and barely able to speak. Even so, Swift still mumbled the compliment: “Mr Handel, a German and a genius.”

By some miracle, Swift recovered to give Handel a torrid time before putting his famous St Patrick’s Cathedral choir at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pressure Machine, The Killers’ seventh studio album, is a marked cut above previous releases.

Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 7 hours ago
Paddy Casey is putting out a double album, despite the belief that albums have ‘gone the way of the dodo’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’

Music Andrea Cleary 1 day ago
Rosetta Cucchi has amassed an agenda of more than 50 separate events, many of them with live audiences that adhere to the social restrictions of the day.

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago
Roisin Dwyer’s radio show Rip It Up goes out every Wednesday night on 103.2 Dublin City FM.

Rhythm Nation: Roisin Dwyer selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1