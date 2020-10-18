Ane Brun: ‘I was in a very special, vulnerable state of mind’

“It’s frilufstliv,” Ane Brun says, referring to the Norwegian term that translates into “free air life”, or “a celebration of the outdoors”. This is the new “hygge”, apparently, and the singer-songwriter is certainly embracing what we’ll simply call the Current Situation with plenty of hiking, swimming and fresh air.

The Norway-born Brun had been living in Sweden for 20 years. She came home...