Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ane Brun: ‘I was in a very special, vulnerable state of mind’

A family bereavement ended up inspiring the Norwegian singer-songwriter to create her rawest, most personal work in years

18th October, 2020
Ane Brun: ‘I had a few moments of [wondering]: will I ever connect to this again?’ Picture: Stian Andersen

“It’s frilufstliv,” Ane Brun says, referring to the Norwegian term that translates into “free air life”, or “a celebration of the outdoors”. This is the new “hygge”, apparently, and the singer-songwriter is certainly embracing what we’ll simply call the Current Situation with plenty of hiking, swimming and fresh air.

The Norway-born Brun had been living in Sweden for 20 years. She came home...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Classical Notes: A noble effort brings top opera singers within the castle walls

Mezzo-sopranos Tara Erraught, Paula Murrihy and Sharon Carty are to feature in live-streamed concerts from three of the country’s most prestigious heritage sites

Dick O'Riordan | 2 hours ago

Rhythm Nation: Ian Lynch of Lankum picks the tunes this week

The folk musician selects ten songs that have inspired him since childhood

Andrew Lynch | 2 hours ago

Album reviews: Gorillaz, Paddy Hanna and Keaton Henson

A new outing by contemporary music’s Renaissance man, acute observations by a Dublin musician and a British songwriter coming to terms with loss are this week’s picks

Tony Clayton-Lea | 2 hours ago